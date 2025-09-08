 Skip navigation
Report: Julian Blackmon is feared to have suffered torn labrum

  
Published September 8, 2025 01:34 PM

The Saints may be without one of their key defenders for the rest of the season.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Julian Blackmon is feared to have suffered a torn labrum during Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals.

Blackmon, 27, has already recently offered a torn labrum, having undergone surgery to repair it in January. But this injury is to a different part of the same labrum and may require season-ending surgery.

The team is still doing tests on Blackmon on Monday.

A Colts third-round pick in 2020, Blackmon joined the Saints in July on a one-year deal. He’s recorded 10 interceptions and 22 passes defended in his 67 career games.