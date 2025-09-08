Report: Julian Blackmon is feared to have suffered torn labrum

The Saints may be without one of their key defenders for the rest of the season.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Julian Blackmon is feared to have suffered a torn labrum during Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals.

Blackmon, 27, has already recently offered a torn labrum, having undergone surgery to repair it in January. But this injury is to a different part of the same labrum and may require season-ending surgery.

The team is still doing tests on Blackmon on Monday.

A Colts third-round pick in 2020, Blackmon joined the Saints in July on a one-year deal. He’s recorded 10 interceptions and 22 passes defended in his 67 career games.