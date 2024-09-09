Report: Kadarius Toney signs with Browns’ practice squad

Kadarius Toney is back. Sort of.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the former Giants and Chiefs receiver has signed with the Browns. He’ll be joining the team’s practice squad.

Toney, a first-round pick in 2021, also had visited the Seahawks since being released by the Chiefs two weeks ago.

The player’s talent is undeniable. The question is his commitment and focus. He drops a lot of passes. And he creates plenty of consternation among those counting on him to consistently perform at a high level.

Toney played a key role in Kansas City’s Super Bowl LVII victory, catching what became (with the extra point) the go-ahead touchdown pass and setting up the clinching touchdown with a Super Bowl-record 65-yard punt return.

But he had multiple drops and miscues in 2023, causing the Chiefs to put him on ice from the middle of December through the end of the postseason before finally cutting him last month.

His talent has gotten him his second second chance. We’ll see if this one pays off for him, or for the Browns.