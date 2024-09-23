Report: Kaleb McGary is believed to have suffered MCL sprain

There is some more clarity to the injury Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary suffered on Sunday night.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, McGary is believed to have suffered an MCL sprain. He is set to undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis.

McGary had to exit the game in the first half and did not return.

A first-round pick in 2019, McGary has started 79 games in his first six seasons.

The Falcons also lost center Drew Dalman to an ankle injury on Sunday night.