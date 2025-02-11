 Skip navigation
Report: Kellen Moore is finalizing a deal to become Saints head coach

  
Published February 11, 2025 11:56 AM

The NFL’s worst-kept secret is about to become official.

Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach of the Saints, according to NFL Media.

Moore, who joined the Eagles for the 2024 season, spent 2023 as offensive coordinator of the Chargers. Before that, he served as offensive coordinator in Dallas for four seasons.

The new move will be to fill out a staff, starting with the critical positions of offensive and defensive coordinator.

The Eagles will now have their fourth offensive coordinator in four seasons. Shane Steichen left after 2022 to coach the Colts. Brian Johnson was fired after 2023. And Moore has gotten a promotion in New Orleans.