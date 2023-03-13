Report: Kelvin Beachum agrees to a two-year deal to return to Cardinals

It was less than a week ago that offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum said Kyler Murray “needs to grow up a little bit.” Who would have thought the Cardinals would bring back Beachum?

Beachum, a free agent, has agreed to a two-year deal to stay in Arizona, Jordan Schultz of theScore reports. He ranks 86th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents .

Beachum, 33, was the only Cardinals’ offensive lineman to start in all 17 games last season, and he has missed only six games the past seven years.

The Steelers made him a seventh-round pick in 2012, and he also has played for the Jaguars and Jets. Beachum joined the Cardinals in 2020.