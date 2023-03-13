 Skip navigation
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men's 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Kelvin Beachum agrees to a two-year deal to return to Cardinals

  
Published March 13, 2023 04:49 PM
nbc_pft_hopkins_230309
March 9, 2023 08:33 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons analyze what the future holds for DeAndre Hopkins and examine why he still has some value to offer the right team, even if it’s not in Arizona.

It was less than a week ago that offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum said Kyler Murray “needs to grow up a little bit.” Who would have thought the Cardinals would bring back Beachum?

Beachum, a free agent, has agreed to a two-year deal to stay in Arizona, Jordan Schultz of theScore reports. He ranks 86th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents .

Beachum, 33, was the only Cardinals’ offensive lineman to start in all 17 games last season, and he has missed only six games the past seven years.

The Steelers made him a seventh-round pick in 2012, and he also has played for the Jaguars and Jets. Beachum joined the Cardinals in 2020.