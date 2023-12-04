Kenny Pickett to undergo ankle surgery, is expected to miss 2-4 weeks

Another playoff contender won’t have their quarterback for some time.

As first reported by Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will undergo ankle surgery on Monday morning, PFT has confirmed. The procedure is expected to keep him out for two to four weeks.

Pickett suffered his ankle injury during the first half of Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals. He had come into the game with an ankle issue already on the radar, as he was listed on the injury report throughout the week — though he was a full participant and had no game status. Still, Pickett had his ankle heavily taped at the start of the game.

After being declared out, Pickett was back on the sideline in a walking boot and street clothes.

With Pickett out, Mitch Trubisky is in line to start for the Steelers when they take on the Patriots this Thursday night. The Steelers will then play at Indianapolis, vs. Cincinnati, at Seattle, and at Baltimore to end the regular season.

Pickett has completed 62 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards with six touchdowns and four picks this year.

Trusibky has completed 29-of-49 passes for 273 yards with two touchdowns and two picks in 2023.