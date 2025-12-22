Report: Kimani Vidal considered day-to-day with neck strain

The Chargers may be without one of their top running backs for a bit, but he shouldn’t miss too much time.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Kimani Vidal was diagnosed with a neck strain and is considered day-to-day.

Vidal had to exit Sunday’s eventual victory over the Cowboys early on in the contest.

In 12 games with 10 starts this season, Vidal leads the Chargers with 631 yards rushing. He’s rushed for three touchdowns and caught 15 passes for 138 yards with a TD.

Playing the Texans on Saturday, the Chargers’ first injury report of the week is due out on Tuesday.