Olsen: Shouldn't penalize teams good at tush push
Olsen: Shouldn't penalize teams good at tush push
Analyzing second-round picks who are unsigned
Analyzing second-round picks who are unsigned
McDermott: Cameras, mics in meetings will be tough
McDermott: Cameras, mics in meetings will be tough

Report: Kyle Pitts is at the team facility rehabbing a foot injury

  
Published May 28, 2025 04:13 PM

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts did not participate in the team’s first organized team activity Wednesday, but James Palmer of The Bleacher Report reports there is nothing to see here.

Pitts’ absence is not contract related.

Instead, Palmer reports Pitts is at the team facility rehabbing a foot injury.

Pitts, 24, is entering the last year of his rookie contract after the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option last spring. He is set to make $10.878 million in 2025.

Pitts caught 68 passes for 1,026 yards with a touchdown as a rookie in 2021, but he has not reached that kind of production since. In 2024, Pitts caught 47 passes for 602 yards with four touchdowns while playing all 17 games. He was on the field for 62 percent of the offensive snaps.

Pitts also hasn’t reached 100 yards in a game since his rookie season.