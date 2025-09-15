 Skip navigation
Report: Kyle Van Noy could miss time with a hamstring injury

  
Published September 15, 2025 02:42 PM

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Sunday that edge rusher Kyle Van Noy’s hamstring injury is not going to keep him out for a long period of time, but it looks like the team may have to play without him for a while.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Van Noy is “bracing” to miss time as a result of the injury. Van Noy was injured in the second quarter of Sunday’s win over the Browns and did not return to the game.

Second-round pick Mike Green saw more playing time after Van Noy went down.

“Hopefully he’s fine and he’s good and comes back fast,” Green said, via the team’s website. “I feel like I’m prepared enough. Of course, there are some things I have to get better at, but I think I’m ready. I can compete at this level.”

The Ravens will also be monitoring the groin injury that sent cornerback Marlon Humphrey to the bench in the fourth quarter.