Report: Lions fielding trade calls on D’Andre Swift

D’Andre Swift may be on his way out of Detroit.

After the Lions selected Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round of this year’s draft, General Manager Brad Holmes told reporters that Swift was “still part of our team ” while calling him a “dynamic football player.”

But other teams have taken notice of Gibbs joining free agent signee David Montgomery in the team’s backfield.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Lions have received trade calls on Swift and his representation has been in touch with Detroit’s front office about potentially moving him elsewhere.

Swift has been at or around 1,000 yards from scrimmage in each of his first three seasons. Last year, he had 931 yards on 147 touches with eight touchdowns in 14 games. He tallied 542 yards rushing with five TDs and 48 catches for 389 yards with three TDs.

A second-round pick in 2020, Swift was not drafted by the current regime led by Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell. As he’s entering the final year of his rookie contract, he could be a cost-effective option for a contending team that would like a dual threat out of the backfield.