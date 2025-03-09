Report: Lions to release Za’Darius Smith

Veteran edge rusher Za’Darius Smith’s time with the Lions is reportedly up.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Lions will release Smith. They will clear his entire $5.7275 million cap hit once the move is processed.

The Lions traded a pair of draft picks to the Browns in order to acquire Smith ahead of the trade deadline in November. He had four sacks in eight games with Detroit and had five in nine games with Cleveland.

Smith, who will turn 33 later this year, has 69 career sacks.

The Lions plan to have Aidan Hutchinson back on the edge this season and they re-signed Marcus Davenport to go with Josh Paschal.