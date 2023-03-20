 Skip navigation
Report: Magic Johnson joins Josh Harris’ Commanders bid

  
Published March 20, 2023 11:52 AM
With a potential sale of the Commanders “imminent” and Dan and Tanya Snyder no longer in the facility, Mike Florio and Peter King examine when news of the next chapter in Washington could drop.

There have been signs that a sale of the Commanders is drawing closer in recent days and a leading bidder has reportedly added a well-known name to his potential ownership group.

Sportico reports that NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson has joined Josh Harris’ bid to buy the team from current owner Daniel Snyder. Johnson was also involved in Harris’ unsuccessful bid to buy the Broncos last year and he was also linked to a potential bid to buy a portion of the Raiders.

There’s no word on how much capital Johnson would contribute to the bid. He contributed $50 million as part of a successful bid by Guggenheim Partners to buy the Dodgers in 2011 and still owns a stake in the team.

Billionaire Mitchell Rales also joined the Harris group recently and it seems likely there will be some word on what direction a sale will take in the near future.