Report: Major cost cuts coming to NFL Media

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Major cost cuts coming to NFL Media

  
Published March 3, 2023 12:16 PM
nbc_pft_nflpachanges_230303
March 3, 2023 08:59 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons look at the bigger picture of the NFLPA survey to explore how this is a tangible way for players to push back on power and why there must be changes that come out of it.

The NFL knows how to make ends meet. That may not matter for NFL Media.

Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post reports that the NFL’s in-house media conglomerate will be making major cost cuts .

NFL Media consists of NFL Network, NFL.com, NFL Films, and NFL RedZone. The league is conducting a “strategic review,” which is a fancy term for, “Who should we keep, and who should we let go?”

“Given this period of broader economic uncertainty, it’s fair to say the NFL’s media group is taking an extra step or two to make sure all costs and expenditures make sense,” an unnamed source familiar with the matter told Glasspiegel.

Many will be confused by any layoffs or other reductions in operations, given that the NFL is and will continue to be flush with cash. But revenue is one thing; profit is another. Companies are always looking to see if they can do things cheaper, especially if one area of the business isn’t generating the same amount of money as another.

For the NFL, the games make the rain. The media outlet has been, more often than not, a drag on the bottom line. NFL Network, which launched 20 years ago in November, has never really become what the league expected it to be. The fact that the league has been unable to find some other company to take on a piece of NFL Media despite months of trying underscores that, while the NFL knows how to make plenty of money by staging football games, it has struggled to make sufficient money through the coverage of its on-field product.