Report: Malachi Wideman enters supplemental draft

The NFL will be holding a supplemental draft for the first time since 2019 this year and a second prospect has reportedly been added to the pool.

According to multiple reports, former Jackson State wide receiver Malachi Wideman’s application to enter the draft has been accepted. Former Purdue wide receiver Milton Wright is the only other player currently eligible for selection.

Wideman caught 34 passes for 540 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021, but was limited to three catches for 49 yards in six games last year. Wideman also played six games for Tennessee in 2020 and he was also a highly-regarded basketball player in high school.

The supplemental draft is scheduled to take place on July 11. If teams are interested in a prospect, they will submit a bid with the draft choice they would use to select that player and a successful bid would mean they lose their pick in that round in the 2024 draft.