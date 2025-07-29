Report: Malik Nabers “appears OK” after leaving practice with shoulder injury

The Giants got a scare from wide receiver Malik Nabers at practice on Tuesday, but it looks like it will be a minor one.

Nabers had to leave practice after hurting his shoulder. He left with members of the training staff to be evaluated away from the field.

NFL Media reports that Nabers “appears OK” after the initial evaluation.

Nabers has been dealing with a toe injury throughout the offseason and may eventually need to have surgery to address the issue, but expressed confidence in the management plan that’s allowed him to practice throughout training camp. The shoulder injury could mean the Giants need to tweak it in order to ensure Nabers is good to go for Week 1.