Report: Marcus Davenport could miss rest of season with elbow injury

  
Published September 23, 2024 01:47 PM

Lions edge rusher Marcus Davenport returned to action on Sunday after missing a game with a groin injury, but another injury may wipe out the rest of his 2024 season.

Davenport hurt his elbow during Detroit’s 20-13 win over the Cardinals and tried to return to the game wearing a sleeve, but was unable to keep playing. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Davenport is believed to have suffered a severe injury and that he could miss the rest of the season as a result.

More tests are being done, so more detailed word on Davenport’s outlook should come at some point this week.

Davenport signed with the Lions this offseason and had a half-sack in the season opener. He also missed most of last season with the Vikings due to an ankle injury, so it’s been an extended run of bad injury news for the veteran pass rusher.