Report: Mark Sanchez was critically injured in an Indianapolis stabbing

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez, who currently calls games for Fox, was stabbed last night in Indianapolis, according to TMZ.com.

Per the report, police received a call at 12:30 a.m. local time to downtown Indianapolis. Sanchez was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Sanchez was in Indianapolis for Sunday’s Raiders-Colts game on Fox.

A first-round pick in 2009, Sanchez spent five seasons with the Jets, two with the Eagles, one with the Cowboys, one with the Bears, and one with Washington.

Sanchez started working for Fox in 2021. Before that, he called college games for ESPN.

UPDATE 1:59 p.m. ET: Fox has issued a statement on the situation. “Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition,” the company said. “We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time.”