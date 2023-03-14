Report: Matt Gay leaving Rams for four-year deal with Colts

The Colts are locking down and shoring up their special teams. Despite losing special teams coach Bubba Ventrone, the team re-signed core special teams player E.J. Speed and now has agreed to terms with free agent kicker Matt Gay.

NFL Media reports that Gay has agreed to a four-year, $22.5 million contract, the biggest ever for a kicker in free agency. Only Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, at $6 million per season, makes more at the position.

Gay is leaving the Rams after three seasons.

His only misses in 2022 were from 51 and 61 yards, going 28-of-30, and he earned Pro Bowl honors in 2021 by making 32 of 34 kicks.

Gay is 101-of-115 in his career on field goal attempts, with his 87.8 percentage making him the fifth-most accurate kicker in NFL history. He is 138-of-145 on extra points.