Report: Micah Parsons to miss 7-10 days, then be re-evaluated

The Cowboys won’t have Micah Parsons, for now. For how long that lasts remains to be seen.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Parsons’s high-ankle sprain will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days. The injury happened late in Thursday night’s 20-15 win over the Giants.

That means he’ll miss next Sunday night’s game at Pittsburgh, and that he quite possibly will miss the Week 6 home game against the Lions. The Cowboys have a bye in Week 7.

Parsons should refuse to play until he’s 100 percent. He’s making $3 million this year, and the team has not taken on the injury risk by giving him the second contract he has earned. There’s no reason to risk aggravating the injury and/or creating a situation that will impact his ability to get paid the way he should.