Report: Michael Pittman Jr. is expected to miss multiple weeks with a back injury

The Colts are set to be without their top wideout for the indefinite future.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the back injury that kept Michael Pittman Jr. out of practice on Wednesday is expected to keep him out of multiple games. Schefter adds that injured reserve is believed to be an option for Pittman.

If Pittman does go on the list, he will miss at least four games. For the time being, it appears he’ll definitely be out for this Sunday’s game against the Titans.

Pittman has 22 catches for 238 yards and a touchdown so far this season.

Josh Downs also missed practice on Wednesday, which leaves Alec Pierce, Adonai Mitchell, Ashton Dulin, and Anthony Gould as the healthy wideouts on the active roster right now.