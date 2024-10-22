Report: Mike Evans to have MRI on hamstring Tuesday

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin’s injury late in Monday night’s loss to the Ravens drew plenty of attention, but it wasn’t the only loss the Bucs suffered in their receiving corps.

Mike Evans came into the game with a hamstring issue, but he was able to nab a 25-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield in the first quarter. Mayfield looked Evans’s way in the end zone again later in the first half and Evans stayed down after failing to make a catch while being hit by Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens.

Evans aggravated the hamstring injury on that play and was ruled out. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Evans is set for an MRI on Tuesday as the team gathers more information about the extent of the injury.

Godwin is expected to miss the rest of the season and any extended absence for Evans would force Mayfield and the rest of the offense to make some serious adaptations as they try to stay competitive in the NFC playoff race.