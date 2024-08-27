 Skip navigation
Report: Mike Hall Jr. to go on Commissioner’s Exempt list

  
Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. isn’t getting cut on Tuesday, but he isn’t expected to be on the team’s initial 53-man roster.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Hall will be placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt list. Hall was arrested and charged with domestic violence after allegedly putting a gun to the head of a woman during an argument.

Players on the exempt list are paid, but they do not count against the team’s roster limit and cannot participate in any football activities.

Hall, who was a second-round pick this year, has been participating in practice with the team since his arrest.