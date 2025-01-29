 Skip navigation
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Report: Mike McCarthy won’t coach in 2025

  
Published January 28, 2025 10:35 PM

After the Packers fired coach Mike McCarthy during the 2018 season, he grouped in 2019 before landing with the Cowboys. McCarthy plans to do it again.

According to NFL media, McCarthy has decided to focus on the 2026 hiring cycle. He won’t coach in 2025.

The difference between last time and this time is that he had a buyout after the Packers moved on. McCarthy, whose contract expired on January 14, will not be paid this year.

But he’ll have a full year to assess potential jobs and await the inevitable firings. He’ll join the list of potential hires when next January rolls around.

Only the Saints and Bears interviewed him this time around. The Jaguars, Jets, Raiders, and Patriots showed not interest. (The Patriots, of course, hired Mike Vrabel before McCarthy became available to be interviewed.)

It’s possible, if not likely, that the Saints told McCarthy they’ll be going in a different direction. And will increase speculation that they’re waiting for Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who can’t be hired until after the Super Bowl.

McCarthy, 61, has a career regular-season record of 174-112-2, with an 11-11 record in the postseason. He led the Packers to a win in Super Bowl XLV.