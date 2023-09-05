Report: MRI confirms hamstring strain for Tyler Smith

Cowboys left guard Tyler Smith went for an MRI on Tuesday to check out the hamstring injury he suffered on Wednesday and he has reportedly avoided an injury that would guarantee he misses Sunday night’s opener against the Giants.

David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports that the MRI confirmed an earlier diagnosis that Smith suffered a hamstring strain.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said earlier on Tuesday that the team was hopeful about Smith’s ability to play against the Giants based on their initial evaluation. The results of the MRI should keep that hope alive in Dallas and Wednesday will bring more word about his status.

Chuma Edoga, Asim Richards, and T.J. Bass are the reserve offensive linemen on the Cowboys roster with Edoga likely to start if Smith can’t play.