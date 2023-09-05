Tyler Smith to have MRI on hamstring, Cowboys “feel better” after evaluating him

Cowboys left guard Tyler Smith will be getting further tests on his hamstring after injuring it at practice on Monday.

Team owner Jerry Jones made an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning and said that Smith is going to have an MRI on the hamstring. Jones added that the team’s initial evaluation found nothing that would rule Smith out of the opener against the Giants at this point.

“We felt better after we visited and assessed it after practice. Hopefully it’s not serious enough to impact him,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

The Cowboys will practice again on Wednesday and their first injury report of the regular season will provide another update on where things stand with Smith.