nbc_pft_officiatingflags_251008.jpg
Examining picked-up flags in Week 5
nbc_pft_lastcall_251008.jpg
Simms stumped by NFL MVP trivia question
nbc_pft_jerryjonesv2_251008.jpg
‘Nothing inadvertent’ about Jones’ gesture

Report: Nakobe Dean is expected to make his 2025 debut on Thursday

  
Published October 8, 2025 04:15 PM

The Eagles will activate linebacker Nakobe Dean from the reserve/physically unable to perform list to play on Thursday Night Football against the Giants, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

The Eagles will limit Dean’s workload.

“Because he hasn’t had any [2025] game[s], no training camp, it wouldn’t be a full-time role yet, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said Tuesday when asked what role Dean would play if he returns.

Dean, 24, has not played since tearing a patellar tendon in the Eagles’ playoff win over the Packers on Jan. 13.

The Eagles opened his 21-day practice window last week. He had two limited practices before four consecutive full practices.

Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell have played well in Dean’s absence, so it is unclear how the Eagles will handle playing time once Dean is back up to speed.