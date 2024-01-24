Report: Nate Ollie will not return as Colts’ DL coach

The Colts are not renewing the contract of defensive line coach Nate Ollie, Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Ollie, whose name and bio have been removed from the team website, spent the past two seasons with the team.

The Colts went from 33 sacks in 2021, the year before Ollie arrived, to 44 in 2022 and a team-record 51 in 2223.

The team’s top-two picks from the 2021 draft, Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo, had career years in 2023. Paye had a career-high 8.5 sacks and Odeyingbo had a career-high eight sacks.

The Colts also aren’t renewing the contract of assistant defensive backs coach Mike Mitchell, according to Erickson.