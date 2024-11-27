Report: Nathan Shepherd’s fine for hit on Justin Herbert rescinded after appeal

Saints defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd was fined $11,817 for grabbing Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s leg and twisting him to the ground during a Week Eight game, but he will reportedly be holding onto his money.

Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports that Shepherd appealed the fine and that it was rescinded after reconsideration from the league’s appeals officers.

Chargers center Bradley Bozeman took issue with Shepherd’s hit during the game and drew a penalty for jumping on Shepherd. Shepherd also drew a personal foul for the play.

Bozeman and other Chargers called it a dirty play, but former Saints head coach Dennis Allen said he did not believe there was malicious intent on Shepherd’s part. Wednesday’s report suggests that he isn’t the only one who feels that way.