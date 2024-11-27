 Skip navigation
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Report: Nathan Shepherd’s fine for hit on Justin Herbert rescinded after appeal

  
Published November 27, 2024 03:54 PM

Saints defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd was fined $11,817 for grabbing Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s leg and twisting him to the ground during a Week Eight game, but he will reportedly be holding onto his money.

Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports that Shepherd appealed the fine and that it was rescinded after reconsideration from the league’s appeals officers.

Chargers center Bradley Bozeman took issue with Shepherd’s hit during the game and drew a penalty for jumping on Shepherd. Shepherd also drew a personal foul for the play.

Bozeman and other Chargers called it a dirty play, but former Saints head coach Dennis Allen said he did not believe there was malicious intent on Shepherd’s part. Wednesday’s report suggests that he isn’t the only one who feels that way.