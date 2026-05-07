Report: Netflix will televise the Week 1 49ers-Rams game from Australia

The first game of the 2026 season will be televised by NBC, on Wednesday, September 9. The second game of the 2026 season will stream.

According to The Athletic, the 49ers-Rams game from Australia will be televised by Netflix.

It becomes the third Netflix game of 2026. Currently, Netflix handles two Christmas games.

The move meshes with Netflix’s desire to handle big events. With the NFL reportedly splitting four games it absorbed from ESPN between Netflix and YouTube, Netflix will be in line to get one more game for 2026.

The biggest new event for 2026 will be the first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game, which is expected to debut this year.