Report: No vote is expected on onside kick alternative at league’s spring meeting
There won’t be an alternative for onside kicks coming in 2023.
Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, no vote is expected on a proposal at the league’s spring meeting this week.
Owners tabled a proposal brought forth by the Eagles at the league meeting back in March. That would have given teams a fourth-and-20 from their own 20-yard-line and would need to convert it to keep the ball. A defensive stop would give the other team the ball at the point the play ends and teams would not be able to opt for a kickoff if they commit a penalty on their initial try.
While traditional onside kicks would remain in that proposal, it also would have limited a team to two fourth-and-20 tries in a game. And the tries could only happen while a team is trailing.
But with no alternative coming in 2023, teams will have to continue trying to find ways to execute an onside kick in 2023.