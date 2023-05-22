 Skip navigation
Report: No vote is expected on onside kick alternative at league’s spring meeting

  
Published May 22, 2023 08:44 AM

There won’t be an alternative for onside kicks coming in 2023.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, no vote is expected on a proposal at the league’s spring meeting this week.

Owners tabled a proposal brought forth by the Eagles at the league meeting back in March. That would have given teams a fourth-and-20 from their own 20-yard-line and would need to convert it to keep the ball. A defensive stop would give the other team the ball at the point the play ends and teams would not be able to opt for a kickoff if they commit a penalty on their initial try.

While traditional onside kicks would remain in that proposal, it also would have limited a team to two fourth-and-20 tries in a game. And the tries could only happen while a team is trailing.

But with no alternative coming in 2023, teams will have to continue trying to find ways to execute an onside kick in 2023.