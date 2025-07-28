 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_uniformupdates_250728.jpg
Browns, Bucs, Commanders, Chargers uniform updates
Bengals must find 'sweet spot' with Hendrickson
Bengals must find ‘sweet spot’ with Hendrickson
Why there could be more to the Wilkins situation
Why there could be more to the Wilkins situation

Other PFT Content

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Report: Noah Fant to visit with Dolphins on Monday

  
Published July 28, 2025 11:09 AM

The Dolphins brought in Darren Waller after trading Jonnu Smith. But they may not be done adding to the tight end position.

Free agent Noah Fant is visiting with Miami on Monday, according to reporter Jordan Schultz.

Fant, 27, was recently released by the Seahawks. The former first-round pick spent the last three seasons with the club, catching 48 passes for 500 yards with a touchdown in 2024.

This is Fant’s third visit, as he has also spent time with the Bengals and Saints since becoming a free agent.

The No. 20 pick of the 2019 draft, Fant has caught 300 passes for 3,305 yards with 15 touchdowns in his 95 career games for Denver and Seattle.