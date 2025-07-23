Report: Noah Fant to visit Bengals on Thursday

Free agent tight end Noah Fant will visit the Bengals on Thursday, Jordan Schultz reports.

The Seahawks released Fant on Sunday, saving $8.91 million against the salary cap.

Fant, 27, spent the past three seasons with the Seahawks after being acquired in the 2022 trade that sent Russell Wilson to Denver. He appeared in 48 games, starting 42, and made 130 receptions for 1,400 yards and five touchdowns in his time in Seattle.

The Broncos made Fant a first-round pick in 2019, and he spent three seasons there. He caught 170 passes for 1,905 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Broncos.

The Bengals have Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample and Tanner Hudson, among others, at the position.