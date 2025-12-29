Report: Noah Sewell is believed to have suffered torn Achilles

It looks like Chicago has lost one of its defensive pieces for the rest of the year.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, linebacker Noah Sewell is believed to have stuffed a torn Achilles during Sunday’s loss to the 49ers.

He is set to undergo an MRI to confirm the diagnosis.

In his third season, Sewell had appeared in 13 games with nine starts for the Bears in 2025. He recorded 59 total tackles with three tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

Sewell is the younger brother of Lions All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell.