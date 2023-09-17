Report: Optimism Joey Bosa will play Sunday

The Chargers won’t have running back Austin Ekeler against the Titans, but it does look like there’s a good chance that edge rusher Joey Bosa will be in the lineup.

Bosa was listed as questionable because of a hamstring injury. Bosa missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but returned as a limited participant on Friday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Chargers are optimistic that Bosa will be good to go in Tennessee on Sunday.

The Chargers also downgraded linebackers Eric Kendricks and Chris Rumph to out because of hamstring injuries. They called up linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad on Saturday.