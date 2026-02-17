 Skip navigation
Report: OT Isaiah World suffered torn ACL in playoff game, will not attend combine

  
Published February 17, 2026 02:25 PM

There is some news on one of the offensive tackles looking to be drafted in April.

Per Dane Brugler of TheAthletic.com, Oregon left tackle Isaiah World suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during the first half of the program’s CFP loss to Indiana.

World did not play in the second half of the game and then pulled out of the Senior Bowl.

World underwent surgery to repair the injury earlier in February.

While Brugler notes World will not be attending the scouting combine next week, he will be available for medical re-checks and top-30 visits. He was widely regarded as a potential Day 2 pick in this year’s draft.

World transferred to Oregon in 2025 after spending his first four collegiate seasons at Nevada. He was a second-team All-Big Ten honoree.