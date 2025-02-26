 Skip navigation
Report: Packers have talked to teams about trading Jaire Alexander

  
Published February 26, 2025 12:06 PM

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst didn’t commit to cornerback Jaire Alexander remaining with the team when he spoke to reporters at a Tuesday press conference from the Scouting Combine and Wednesday brought another sign that Alexander might be moving on this offseason.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Packers have had conversations with other teams about trading Alexander. A report earlier this month said there were “strong indications” that Alexander would be with another team next season.

Gutekunst said “we’ll see” when asked about Alexander’s place in the team’s 2025 plans and that he would be meeting with Alexander’s representatives about where things will go. He also acknowledged in an end of season press conference that there were frustrations on all sides about injuries that limited Alexander to 14 games over the last two seasons.

Alexander has a cap hit of nearly $25 million for the 2025 season and the Packers would be left with a fair amount of dead money if they trade him. That’s also the case with a result, although designating it as a post-June 1 cut would make for larger savings once we hit that point in the calendar.