Report: Panthers are expected to hire Bucs assistant Brad Idzik as OC

The Panthers are working on a deal to make Buccaneers receiver Brad Idzik their new offensive coordinator, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Idzik goes way back with new Panthers coach Dave Canales.

Idzik, 32, followed Canales to Tampa from Seattle, where the two worked together for four seasons under Pete Carroll. Idzik, the son of former Buccaneers assistant General Manager (and Jets G.M.) John Idzik, was the assistant receivers coach (2019-20, 2022) and offensive quality control/assistant quarterbacks coach (2021) for the Seahawks.

Idzik began his coaching career as an offensive graduate assistant at Stanford before making his way to the NFL with the Seahawks.

The Panthers also had Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher, now the offensive coordinator in Cincinnati, and former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady on their list of candidates.