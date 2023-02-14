Report: Panthers hire Jonathan Cooley as secondary coach
Published February 14, 2023 01:53 PM
nbc_pft_ejiroevero_230206
Mike Florio, Chris Simms, Charean Williams and Myles Simmons analyze Ejiro Evero’s fit with the Panthers and why he brings a sense of creativity that could pair well with Frank Reich.
The Panthers are hiring Jonathan Cooley as their defensive backs coach, Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com reports.
The Rams parted ways with Cooley on Jan. 18.
He joins the Panthers’ staff coordinated by Ejiro Evero after the two men coached together with the Rams.
Cooley was hired by the Rams in 2020 as defensive assistant/quality control coach under Brandon Staley. He took over as the secondary coach last season when Evero left to become defensive coordinator of the Broncos.
Cooley’s other coaching experience is in the college ranks.