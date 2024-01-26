Report: Panthers will not retain Chris Tabor, allowing him to interview elsewhere

The Panthers recently blocked the Giants’ request to interview Chris Tabor for their special teams job. Now, after the Panthers hired Dave Canales for their head coaching job, they have freed Tabor.

The Panthers informed their interim head coach/special teams coordinator that he will not be retained despite the two years he has left on his contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Carolina interviewed Tabor for the full-time head coaching job. He took over the interim job in Week 12 after the Panthers fired head coach Frank Reich, and Carolina went 1-5 on Tabor’s watch.

He has 27 seasons of coaching experience, including 16 seasons in the NFL.

It is too late for the Giants’ special teams job as they hired Michael Ghobrial on Thursday.

The Panthers also are moving on from offensive line coach James Campen.