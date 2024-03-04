Report: Patriots plan to pursue Tyron Smith in free agency

With veteran left tackle Tyron Smith preparing to leave Dallas in free agency, New England is a potential next stop.

The Patriots are expected to pursue Smith when free agency opens next week, according to MassLive.com.

New England needs a left tackle. Trent Brown’s contract voided and he will almost certainly go elsewhere this offseason, after a season in which both Brown and the team seemed unhappy with each other.

The 33-year-old Smith is a two-time first-team All-Pro and an eight-time Pro Bowler, and a member of the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade team. He’s one of the best offensive linemen to play in the NFL in recent memory, and while the Cowboys have decided it’s time to move on, the Patriots may think he’s still got some good years left in him.