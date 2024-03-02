Report: Patriots re-sign QB Nathan Rourke

The Patriots are re-signing former CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

New England claimed Rourke off waivers from Jacksonville on Dec. 18 after losing Malik Cunningham to the Ravens and Will Grier to the Chargers.

After finishing his collegiate career at Ohio University, Rourke played a couple of seasons in the CFL for the BC Lions. He then signed with Jacksonville in January of 2023 and has bounced between the practice squad and the active roster.

Rourke gives New England three quarterbacks on their roster, as he joins Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones.