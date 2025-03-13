Report: Patriots to release David Andrews

Center David Andrews has reportedly reached the end of the line in New England.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that the Patriots plan to release Andrews on Thursday. Andrews entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and has spent his whole career with the team.

Andrews took over as the team’s starter during his rookie season and helped them win a pair of Super Bowls in his first four years in the league. He missed the 2019 season after suffering a pulmonary embolism, but returned in 2020.

Andrews remained a fixture in the lineup until a shoulder injury ended his 2024 season after four games. It’s unclear if Andrews will attempt to continue his career with another team.

Ben Brown made 10 starts at center after Andrews went down last season and will likely move into the top spot on the depth chart.