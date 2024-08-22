Report: Penei Sewell OK after rolling ankle in Wednesday’s practice

There’s some positive news on the injury front for the Lions.

Per Eric Woodyard of ESPN, right tackle Penei Sewell suffered only a rolled ankle during Wednesday’s practice and should be OK going forward.

Sewell had to exit the session early and the Lions noted after the session that he was being evaluated for a foot injury. Woodyard reports Sewell underwent an MRI and is fine.

Multiple reports on Wednesday night also indicated that Sewell was going to be alright.

The No. 7 overall pick of the 2021 draft, Sewell has played every offensive snap for Detroit in each of the last two seasons and has missed just one game in his career. He was one of several key offensive players to sign a long-term deal with the franchise in the 2024 offseason.