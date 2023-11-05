Report: Players and coaches ripped into Josh McDaniels at team meeting before firing

Josh McDaniels had lost the locker room before he lost his final game to the Lions, and lost his job the next day.

That’s the indication from a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, who reports that players and assistant coaches ripped into McDaniels at a team meeting on the Thursday before the Lions game, five days before McDaniels was fired.

Among the issues players complained about to McDaniels were that he held long team meetings, that he overcorrected every mistake, and that he blamed players for issues with the play calling.

At the Raiders’ next practice, hours after that team meeting, McDaniels was a shell of his former self and acted more like a bystander than a head coach, according to the report.

The report also says Raiders owner Mark Davis had been meeting with players, including Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams, and that Davis had learned through those meetings many of the issues that the players brought up to McDaniels at the team meeting.

It was a dysfunctional situation, one that led to McDaniels being fired midway through his second season — for the second time in his career.