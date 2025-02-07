 Skip navigation
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Report: Prime Video will continue to televise playoff game for balance of current rights deal

  
Published February 6, 2025 10:03 PM

It started as a one-year thing. And it will now continue.

Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal reports that Prime Video will continue to televise a Wild Card game for the balance of its current broadcast deal.

While reported a seven-year commitment, the NFL has an early out under all current media deals, at the conclusion of the 2029 season. It’s currently believed that the league will exercise that right.

Amazon reportedly paid $150 million for the 2024 playoff game. The cost of the future postseason games isn’t yet known.

The Steelers-Ravens Saturday night game last month attracted 22.1 million viewers, down from the 23 million for the Dolphins-Chiefs Wild Card game on Peacock a year earlier.

Prime Video’s performance in the first three years of the Thursday night package proves that the shift to streaming has happened, and that others (like Netflix) will be at the table the next time the NFL sells its various TV packages. And with more suitors than selections of games to sell, the numbers will continue to go up and up and up — as they always have.