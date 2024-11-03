 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Report: Puka Nacua is expected to play against Seahawks

  
Published November 3, 2024 07:22 AM

Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Friday that he “wouldn’t bet against” wide receiver Puka Nacua being able to play against the Seahawks on Sunday and it looks like anyone who did bet against him will be losing their wager.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Rams expect Nacua to be in the lineup. Nacua left Thursday’s practice with a knee injury and didn’t practice on Friday, but McVay said that the wideout’s knee was structurally sound.

Nacua has been dealing with knee injuries for some time. He missed time this summer after hurting his knee and then went on injured reserve after aggravating the injury in Week One. He returned last week and had seven catches for 106 yards in a win over the Vikings.

The Rams and Seahawks kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET. A preview of that game and the rest of this week’s action can be found here.