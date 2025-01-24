 Skip navigation
Report: QBs coach T.C. McCartney won’t return to Patriots’ staff

  
Mike Vrabel is not retaining quarterbacks coach T.C. McCartney, Mark Daniels of masslive.com reports.

McCartney, 35, leaves with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, whom he followed to New England from Cleveland last year.

Vrabel hired Josh McDaniels as offensive coordinator and Ashton Grant as quarterbacks coach.

McCartney and Van Pelt are among several assistants leaving New England. Daniels reports that offensive line coach Scott Peters, receivers coach Tyler Hughes, tight ends coach Bob Bickell, running backs coach Taylor Embree, assistant receivers coach Tiquan Underwood and offensive assistant Michael McCarthy are among others let go.

McCartney worked with first-round rookie Drake Maye in 2024, with Jacoby Brissett and Joe Milton III also starting games. Maye threw for 2,276 yards with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

McCartney has coached in the NFL since 2017, spending four seasons in Cleveland. He was an offensive assistant in 2020-21 and the tight ends coach in 2022-23.