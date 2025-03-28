Report: Raiders agree to one-year deal with LB Devin White

The Raiders are signing free agent linebacker Devin White to a one-year deal, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Raiders General Manager John Spytek was with the Bucs when they drafted White with the fifth overall pick in 2019. White also played with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady with the Bucs, winning a Super Bowl in the 2020 season.

White spent five years in Tampa, but his time there ended unceremoniously. He wanted a contract extension, and when he didn’t get it, White asked for a trade. In Week 15 of the 2023 season — his last with the Bucs — the team indicated he was a healthy scratch for a game against the Packers, prompting White to defend himself against accusations he quit on his team.

He signed a one-year deal with the Eagles worth up to $7.5 million a year ago, but the Eagles cut him Oct. 8 without White ever seeing the field. He signed with the Texans on Oct. 23 and played seven games, totaling 19 tackles while seeing action on 176 snaps.

White made the Pro Bowl in 2021 and has 585 career tackles with 23 sacks, 64 quarterback hits, three interceptions and 21 pass breakups.