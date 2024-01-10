Report: Raiders block request to interview Patrick Graham for DC opening

The Raiders have not hired a permanent head coach, but they’re not ready to let one of their top assistants talk to teams about a lateral move.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Raiders have denied a request from a team interested in interviewing defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for the same position on their staff. It’s not know what team was interested in speaking with Graham.

The Chargers have requested an interview with Graham for their head coaching job. Teams can block coordinators from lateral moves, but not head coaching opportunities and Rapoport adds that the team is expected to let their head coach decide on retaining Graham and other assistants.

That coach could wind up being interim head coach Antonio Pierce, which could make Graham remaining on the staff a likelier outcome.