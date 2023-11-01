Report: Raiders plan to name Antonio Pierce interim head coach

After stunning the NFL world by firing head coach Josh McDaniels and G.M. Dave Ziegler late Tuesday night, the Raiders still have a game to play against the Giants on Sunday.

Las Vegas will tab a former Giant to lead the team.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Raiders plan to name linebackers coach Antonio Pierce interim head coach.

Pierce, a former Washington and New York linebacker, has been with the organization since 2022 — coming in with McDaniels. He was previously at Arizona State from 2018-2021, with his last role being associate head coach, defensive coordinator, and recruiting coordinator.

Pierce entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona in 2001. He appeared in 124 games with 94 starts for Washington and the Giants from 2001-2009, winning Super Bowl XLII over the Patriots in the 2007 season.